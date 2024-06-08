Get on your bike to experience theatre in Wodonga off the beaten track

Border residents are being invited to saddle up for a new theatre experience.
For the first time HotHouse Theatre has launched a Lycra-friendly "green matinee" in Wodonga on Saturday, June 22.
Bike enthusiasts were encouraged to ride their bikes to the Butter Factory Theatre for HotHouse's 2pm showing of new play Symphonie of the Bicycle.
Rewards for riders included a gourmet pre-show barbecue and discounted tickets.
Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed the initiative to reduce carbon emissions and encourage eco-friendly travel.
"The 'green matinee' is a great initiative that combines a fun physical activity in bike riding with a sustainable transport option and a cultural experience all in one," she said.
"I fully support anything that can provide so many community benefits in a single event."
HotHouse Theatre chief executive Terese Casu said theatre-goers could claim the perks by simply proving their ride.
"Participants can prove their ride at the box office by presenting a selfie taken during their journey, sharing their travel story or displaying some seriously sweaty Lycra gear!" she said.
Renowned for its innovative and captivating Australian theatre, Brink Productions presents Symphonie of the Bicycle.
It promises to strike a chord with audiences, offering a blend of humour and introspection on life's absurdities and the resilience of the human spirit.
This touching one-man show, written by and starring Hew Parham, takes audiences on a comedic journey through cycling, obsession, envy, ambition, winning and losing, and the challenges of mid-life self-discovery.
Symphonie of the Bicycle delves into the life of Hew, an aspiring cyclist trapped in a cycle of dead-end jobs and missed opportunities.
His story is hilariously juxtaposed with the tale of Gino Bartali, the legendary two-time Tour de France champion who bravely risked his life during World War II to save Jewish people by transporting documents in his bicycle.
HotHouse Theatre artistic director Karla Conway said when she first saw this show she knew it would resonate with Border audiences.
"Audiences will be swept away by the sheer inventiveness and emotional depth of Hew's performance," she said.
"It's a roller coaster of emotions that will leave you thinking long after the final bow."
Ms Casu said the compelling production would have patrons gripping their seat one minute and belly laughing the next.
"One man's quest for glory and heroism unfolds with a bicycle," she said.
"A must-see for bike riders and theatre lovers alike."
Under the direction of Adelaide theatre director Chris Drummond, this show combined outrageous characters with a narrative that spans across time, crafting an absurdly humorous yet deeply moving depiction of the search for meaning and heroism.
Symphonie of the Bicycle runs at Butter Factory Theatre on Tuesday, June 25, at 7.30pm, Wednesday, June 26, at 6.30pm, Thursday, June 27, at 7.30pm, Friday, June 28, at 7.30pm, Saturday, June 29, at 2pm (green matinee for bike riding guests with gourmet pre-show barbecue 1-2pm) and Saturday, June 29, at 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.