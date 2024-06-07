People hanging off side of car when drink-driver slammed into vehicle

A heavily intoxicated young driver who crashed a car as people held onto the side of the vehicle while "skylarking" was so drunk she could barely stand or see straight.
Two teenagers were outside the Holden Trailblazer on side steps when Rosie Slade rear-ended a Nissan X-Trail.
At least one was flung off the Holden, which careened back 80 metres and hit a tree after Slade forgot to put the handbrake on post-crash.
"This is really, really serious," magistrate Peter Dunn said of the September 28 crash last year.
Slade, 19, and a male co-accused had been in his vehicle earlier in the night.
The car received a defect notice at Wangaratta, while Slade, who held a learner permit, was in the passenger seat.
The pair bought alcohol in Wangaratta and Slade had six ciders in 30 minutes and continued drinking in Beechworth.
They picked up two 15-year-olds and a 19-year-old and the group of five decided to travel to Wodonga for food.
The co-accused, who wasn't drinking, pulled over on the Beechworth-Wodonga Road near Star Lane.
The male co-accused got onto the side steps of his car as a heavily drunk Slade started driving at 100kmh, with a second person also travelling outside the car on the side steps.
Others hung out of the windows.
The Holden crashed into the Nissan, which had slowed for wildlife near Wodonga, flinging the co-accused off the car.
The co-accused told police he was the person driving and went negative to a breath test, but others told officers Slade was behind the wheel.
The learner driver blew 0.119 at 4.30am, with the Wodonga Magistrates Court told she could barely stand up or see straight.
The 19-year-old was asked how drunk she was and replied "very", and put the offending down to peer pressure.
"It's a mercy that nobody was more seriously injured or even killed in this incident," lawyer Marcel White said.
Mr White said the case involved four other youths who were drinking and skylarking and "the results could have been so much worse".
The Myrtleford Coles worker was banned from driving on the spot.
Mr Dunn said he was considering sending her case to the higher court.
"People riding on the running boards on the car and other people sitting on the window sills," he said.
"She's doing the speed limit and then rear-ends someone.
"If someone had died or even got a scratch on themselves, she'd be spending years at Dame Phyllis Frost, the women's prison.
"I mean, this is just unbelievable behaviour."
Mr White resisted the case being sent to the County Court, and noted his client was only 19 and had no priors.
The matter will return to the lower court on July 2.
