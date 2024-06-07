'We welcomed him with open arms': Coup for Rovers

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
He's 'one of the greatest to ever play', and he's bound for Wangaratta Rovers. It's hoped AFL legend Betts' one-off appearance will be something children will talk about for years to come.
As we reach the mid-season mark, finals contenders are starting to be established. The Border Mail's Brent Godde takes a look at how the remainder of the season may play out.
And he arrived at Albury with plenty of hype, now a decade on, Brayden O'Hara reflects on success and what the future holds ahead of a special milestone at Tigerland.
Thanks for your support in subscribing to our footy newsletter. I hope your team has a win on the weekend.
