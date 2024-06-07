Albury, we have a hologram: out of this world feel to light show in 2024

As details of the latest winter light show in Albury's botanic gardens emerge, it has been revealed consideration was given to incorporating the Murray River in a display.
The third version of the Aurora night-time spectacular will be staged in the gardens from Friday June 28 to Sunday July 21.
Entitled Lost Astronaut, the display will reflect the story of a space traveller who has crashed to earth in his ship and is seeking to return to the outer atmosphere.
Sydney company Laservision has again devised the show in partnership with Albury Council.
Its chief executive Shannon Brooks said the space-themed show had been well received when run on the NSW south coast in recent weeks.
"Bringing the Lost Astronaut to life in Albury is a first for the region, as we reimagine the Lost Astronaut - a recent sell-out show in Shellharbour, within the unique canvas of the botanic gardens," Mr Brooks said.
"Picture interactive projections, lasers, space-themed holograms, UV light displays, hanging light curtains, custom soundscapes, special effects and more, as you journey with a lost astronaut who embarks on rebuilding their ship to escape the enchanted, other-worldly planet they crash-landed in."
Laservision marketing manager Steve Kalagurgevic said consideration had been given to having a show in the river precinct developed by the council near the Albury swim centre.
He said there had been a desire to create a water fountain on a pontoon in the Murray River to accompany light and sound effects on the shore line.
However, the height of the waterway scuttled plans.
"The water is quite low where the Murray is there at the moment and we can't take the chance of having no water, when we're opening for 23 nights," Mr Kalagurgevic said.
Tickets for the latest botanic gardens are now on sale through auroraalbury.com.au.
