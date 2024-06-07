'I call Lavi my family,' so debut was extra special for Panther Leni

It was short and sweet, but Leni Pendergast's A-grade netball debut for Lavington was something she'll never forget.
The daughter of Panthers' premiership coach Aleisha and premiership player Matt Pendergast had been dreaming of this moment since she could remember.
The 17-year-old came on in wing defence during the third quarter of Lavington's round eight loss to Wodonga.
"I only got a few minutes, but even being asked was amazing," Pendergast reflected.
"I've grown up there since I was a little girl and I've always wanted to play netball at Lavi.
"As a young girl, you have to put all your emotions aside and try to be your best every week, that's all you have to do.
"I call Lavi my family, they're my second home and I love it.
"I'm there three to four times a week and it's a big part of our family."
It was also a special moment for a proud mum.
"From where I was when she was coaching and playing, just really little, it was good for her to see me out there now. She was very proud," Pendergast said.
"It was really good playing with people like Maddi Lloyd and Ange DeMamiel, they're inspirations at our club."
Pendergast is one of several Panthers who has recently had the opportunity to debut in the senior line up, with Zoe Marshall, Jessie Lappin, Tamir Richardson and Maddy Irvine also answering the call.
C-grade premiership player Molly Devries is also on track to receive her opportunity on court.
It comes following the departure of several key players from the 2023 premiership side.
"We've been working really hard to show Linda that we can bench when she needs us, and if she needs us in those tough times, we can do it," Pendergast said.
Premiership coach Linda Charlton credits a new rule for helping to foster more on court opportunities this season.
"The rolling subs definitely makes it easier to get people on court and gives them a bit of a taste for it," she said.
"A lot of our young players have stepped up into higher grades and they're just starting to really click and get used to the standard.
"Their development is starting to come along, so that's great to see as well."
The Panthers take on the Roos this weekend, with both sides looking to bounce back from recent losses.
"We feel like things have started to click for us finally, so hopefully we can get out there and have a good game," Charlton said.
Other round nine match-ups will see a top of the table clash between the Magpies and Raiders, the Saints host the Tigers, Pigeons clash with Rovers and Bulldogs meet the Hoppers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.