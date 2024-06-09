OUR SAY: Curtailing of savage dogs is just so crucial in preventing tragedy

Geoff Dale is correct. It could have been worse, far worse.
At its most shocking, a dog attack can easily result in death - for other dogs and, although rare, people.
These are the stories that are hard to believe. But to trot out the cliche - one death is one death too many.
When it does happen, it's usually the very young or the very old.
Mr Dale now has first-hand experience of just such a frightening experience, and it has left him in no doubt about what could have easily have resulted.
"There's two dogs living two roads back from the park that will kill," the East Albury resident said, reliving the trauma of two Staffordshire bull terriers attacking him and his dog, Poppy, as they headed to Collings Park in Walsh Street.
Mr Dale suffered wounds that left him with 14 stitches to his hands, while his labradoodle was left with wounds to her throat, shoulder, body and hind legs.
The staffies bolted towards Poppy, pinning her down by the neck, he said, and "viciously" biting her.
Often in such cases - and there has been enough of them in the region in recent years - the dog does not survive.
Indeed, a 10-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel called Max died in Howlong back in August, 2022, when targeted by two American bulldogs.
An attack can be so savage, and the dogs so powerful, that a small child in the way could quite feasibly also lose their life.
It's not about the breed, Mr Dale emphasised, but rather these two specific dogs.
Nevertheless, what took place late on the morning of May 30 is a timely, stark reminder of the obligations every pet owner must heed.
That is the especially for the owners of larger breeds that - if not properly screened for temperament and not treated humanely - can easily inflict great harm.
It is certainly to be hoped that an Albury Council investigation into the East Albury incident will produce an outcome that ensures these two dogs, which it has identified, can no longer threaten again.
The fact that Mr Dale says he is now too scared to take Poppy for a walk to the park makes clear why that is so important.
