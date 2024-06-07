The big slowdown: swag of roads across Albury set for speed cuts

Motorists would be forced to travel at 40kmh in Albury's CBD and around Lavington's Five Ways under a citywide plan to slash speed limits.
Maximum marks on key roads and streets are earmarked for cuts as part of a review being presented to a meeting of Albury councillors for approval on Tuesday night.
The requested changes, which include Thurgoona, will require the approval of state government department Transport for NSW before being implemented.
City projects team leader Bilee Oliver, in an agenda report, states the alterations are driven by safety concerns and have community support based on feedback provided for MOVE: The Albury Wodonga Integrated Transport Strategy.
"It was found that the community wanted main streets to be pedestrianised with increased activity and lower speed limits so they feel safe and uptake of alternative transport modes is enabled," Ms Oliver stated.
"Further, the city transport team regularly receive complaints regarding speeding and hooning across the LGA, as well as specific speed zone requests in relation to improved safety for school precinct areas, CBDs and our roads and streets."
Various 60kmh roads, which formed part of the Hume Highway before the opening of the freeway in 2007, would be subject to 50kmh limits.
They include Young Street, Mate Street and Wagga Road to just beyond Vickers Road.
Waugh Road, which runs into a 50kmh section in David Street near Guinea Street, would become 50kmh until just before it reaches the Five Ways.
It is proposed to have a 40kmh zone for sections of Union Road, Mate Street, Urana Road and Wagga Road that converge upon the Lavington intersection.
Thirteen motor vehicle crashes have been reported at the Five Ways in the past five years, with four causing moderate injuries and two resulting in serious harm.
Although no crash data is cited in the report to council, a similar 40kmh blanket is flagged for the CBD and inner residential streets of Albury.
A precinct bounded by Wilson Street in the north, Macauley Street to the east, Smollett Street to the south and Wodonga Place and Creek Street to the west would be 40kmh.
Heading east, Borella Road, between Schubach and Drome streets, will have its limit drop from 60kmh to 50kmh and beyond that the Riverina Highway to Table Top Road will become 60kmh rather than 80kmh.
It is one of seven reductions of 20kmh across Thurgoona.
Table Top Road, from the Riverina Highway to Thurgoona Drive, will be 60kmh and between Cambridge and Brooklyn drives it will be 80kmh.
Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, from Thurgoona Drive to Riverina Highway past the airport, will be 60kmh and the eastern end of Fallon Street, from Garland Avenue to Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, will also be cut back to that mark from 80kmh.
Ms Oliver notes that Thurgoona is the most car-dependent area of Albury.
"Residential estates are bounded by roads with high speeds (80kmh and 100kmh) and have exceptionally poor pedestrian permeability, forcing residents to drive in all instances as the most logical, efficient, and safe option.
"This results in high vehicle volumes on all roads and has also seen Thurgoona develop as a dormant suburb without a true heart or activity centre."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.