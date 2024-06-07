Close call as Albury event wraps up moments before ceiling gives way

An event held at Albury Entertainment Centre ended "a matter of hours" before a large section of the ceiling collapsed.
Albury Council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass was speaking about the June 5 banquet hall building failure on Friday, June 7, and revealed a "tourism-related event" was held there earlier that day with attendees avoiding potential injury.
The incident occurred at 3.10pm and will leave the building closed for "a number of weeks".
"A bulkhead in the banquet hall of the Albury Entertainment Centre collapsed," Mr Glass said.
"There was an event earlier in the day, a tourism-related event for people who were being attracted to the tourism industry. Fortunately, that event had finished in the hall prior to the ceiling collapsing.
"We are so grateful that none of our team or none of the community were in the hall at that time."
Mr Glass said the council had no estimate on the cost to repair the damage.
"We haven't worked out why. Yesterday (June 6), we had a structural engineer assess it, we're yet to receive that report, but we look forward to recommendations around how to make the banquet hall safe going forward," he said.
"Council were not aware (of any structural damage) and we had no indication that the ceiling was going to collapse at that time.
"It will be at least a number of weeks until the banquet hall is open again."
Mr Glass said it was also fortunate the incident didn't happen two days later, as 500 students were set to use the banquet hall as a holding room between performances at the Riverina Dance Festival at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 7.
Albury Council set up temporary marquees and seating on the footpath between the banquet hall and the theatre for students to use.
A bodybuilding event was booked at the banquet hall on Saturday, June 8, but has been moved to the theatre wing, while the Murray Darling Basin Authority's River Reflections conference on June 19 and 20 will be relocated.
"We're working closely with the Murray Darling Basin Authority to look at options for that event. We're confident that the event still can go forward," Mr Glass said.
"It won't be at this venue, but we're working with them and partnering with them and offering our support where we can."
Mr Glass said the collapsed ceiling would not bring forward a planned $30 million upgrade of the convention wing of Albury Entertainment Centre, with construction set to start in 2026.
"Unfortunately, we've still got 12 months worth of detailed design to progress the banquet hall and upgrades for the AEC, so unfortunately we're not in a position where we could bring that forward," he said
