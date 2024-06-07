The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Close call as Albury event wraps up moments before ceiling gives way

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 7 2024 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass outside the Albury Entertainment Centre banquet hall, which will be closed for a "number of weeks" after a section of the ceiling collapsed (inset) on Wednesday, June 5. Main picture by Beau Greenway
Albury Council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass outside the Albury Entertainment Centre banquet hall, which will be closed for a "number of weeks" after a section of the ceiling collapsed (inset) on Wednesday, June 5. Main picture by Beau Greenway

An event held at Albury Entertainment Centre ended "a matter of hours" before a large section of the ceiling collapsed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.