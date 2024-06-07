Victim pulled out of bed by hair, punched and kicked over smoke dispute

A man who dragged his partner by her hair and repeatedly punched and kicked her while she was on the floor has been told he's lucky to escape further jail time.
Matt Scott-Saba was in an angry mood when he woke up at his London Road home in Wodonga on January 23.
He asked the victim for a cigarette about 7am and began verbally abusing her when she said she had none.
He called her a "fat slut" and the victim argued back by replying "you're a real hero aren't you".
"I'll give you a hero," Scott-Saba said before dragging her from her bed by her hair and repeatedly kicking her on the floor.
The victim shrugged into a ball to avoid being choked and the 37-year-old punched her head and face multiple times.
The woman was left bleeding, but Scott-Saba continued to call her names and threatened to cut her head off.
She raised the alarm, was taken to hospital and Scott-Saba was arrested.
"I didn't lay a hand on her," he said.
"I may have called her a fat slut, but I didn't lay a hand on her."
Scott-Saba spent three nights in custody before being bailed on a support program, on which the Wodonga court heard he had been doing well.
The court was told on June 6 he had priors involving the same victim, including for assault with an instrument.
The court heard the 37-year-old had a long-standing ice and marijuana addiction, but had been taking steps to change.
Police also found steroids and a black Taser at the London Road home on May 19 last year.
"I think he stands on the precipice of prison, but I don't think I'm going to send him," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
He imposed a jail term of three days, which had already been served, and ordered Scott-Saba complete 120 hours of community work.
"You're very lucky to escape prison today," Mr Dunn said.
