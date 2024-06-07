Jail term sticks as North East child sex offender drops appeal

A North East child sex offender who abused a family member in a small town outside of Wodonga has been jailed.
The man, who cannot be identified, launched a Wodonga County Court appeal against his 10-month jail term.
The sentence had been imposed in the Wodonga Magistrates Court last year.
The court had been closed to protect the victim, who is the man's niece.
The man had planned to contest the outcome in the higher court, but dropped his appeal.
The decision means the man's original jail term, and a two-year corrections order, must be completed.
