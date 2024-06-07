Holden to your hats: Lions ready to roar into action on the Border

Aficionados' love for an iconic Australian car years after its manufacture came to an end will be felt strongly on the Border this long weekend.
The 2024 HSVFest Nationals will be celebrating 10 years in Albury-Wodonga from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9.
Event organiser Ian Williams said the cars were always drawing the attention of spectators.
"The HSVs now are getting rarer, and they're a desired car in a way," he said.
"And when we hold shows, there's a great interest to the general public."
A convoy of Holden's HSV and HDT (Holden Dealer Team) vehicles from across Australia will make their way through Albury and Wodonga on Friday evening.
A show and shine will be held on Saturday, June 8, at Wodonga Racecourse from 10am to 3pm.
This year, there will be an elite hall indoor show as well as an outdoor show, with 85 cars registered.
Part of the day includes a "Dyno Shootout" where spectators will hear the roar of horsepower from the vehicles.
Some of the cars on display include a VN Group A, GTSR W1 and Mr Williams' own 2007 HSV Grange.
There will be a coffee van available and sausage sizzle by the Men's Shed.
Judging will take place throughout the day, assessing the interior, exterior, engine bay and wheels and tyres of the cars.
On Sunday, June 9, the motorsport fun day will be held at the Barnawartha North race track
The morning will begin with a series of sprints, with timed single-vehicle track tests.
After a barbecue lunch, cars will go head-to-head in the Motorkhana Eliminations.
"The first car to come through to a complete stop within that garage is a winner," Mr Williams said.
There will also be a timed 1/8th mile drag course.
The day will conclude with a presentation dinner awarding trophies to the show and shine and motorsport winners, as well as a shield for the champion club of the year.
An optional scenic drive through the High Country on Monday, June 10, will conclude the long weekend events.
Mr Williams said the nationals event had grown over the years, with only 12 cars attending the first event in 2013.
"In 2015, the (HSV) NSW Club was invited, and there were probably over 100 entries in total in 2015," he said.
"The problem was that it was really an informal event.
"When we went to dinner, the restaurants, they'd run out of food and there was a bit of a schamozzle, and everything like that, so in 2016 we created a website."
Mr Williams said the event prides itself on fun, informality and value.
For more information, visit hsvfest.com.
