Wodonga is a big and traditional O and M club and will look to celebrate

Wodonga will celebrate a special moment in its proud Ovens and Murray Football Netball League history against North Albury on Saturday.
Wodonga won all three football premierships, along with the A grade netball, in 2004.
The club's B and C grade netball teams also contested the decider, but fell to Yarrawonga and North Albury respectively.
"I think the days of a club being in all the grand finals are probably gone," 2004 senior premiership coach Richard Bence suggested.
The O and M now has five grades of netball after introducing 17 and under, as well as 15 and under.
It was the Bulldogs' last senior flag, outpointing North Albury with 33 scoring shots to 17 - 16.17 (113) to 11.6 (72).
"It was a fairly close contest, although I never really felt at any point we weren't in control of the game," Bence offered.
Former AFL players Darren Bradshaw and Matt Shir kicked four goals apiece, the latter winning the Did Simpson Medal for best on ground, while another ex-AFL player in Ben Hollands kicked two majors, along with brother-in-law Simon McCormick, while the unheralded Josh Baker also booted two goals.
"Josh's strength was he could kick both feet, he could get inside 50 and was a finisher, he hardly missed, he was one of those players who would do everything right," Bence explained.
The day before the game, reliable defender Matt Moylan underwent a fitness test.
"Matt went down with a back spasm and poor old Matt, he could hardly walk," Bence remembered.
Moylan was ruled out, allowing club stalwart Neville Nugent to regain his place.
Wodonga started favourites, but suffered an early blow when representative ruckman Paul Nugent was knocked out in a ruck contest against Hoppers' giant Ash Eames, who would later have a stellar VFL career.
"Big 'Eamesy' went up and 'Whale' (Nugent) slipped and wore a knee straight in the head," Bence recalled.
"Hayden Heta went into the ruck, but he injured his leg during the second quarter, so we had to use Nic Barnes, who was six foot one and a half to Ash Eames' six foot seven, and (captain) Brad Thompson, he did well, we started to get a bit of the ball when 'Thommo' went in there.'"
Wodonga's midfield of Shir, Simon Paton, Hollands and current coach Jarrod Twitt featured in the best and along with the 'Rolls-Royce' McCormick, who was a wonderful combination of talent and toughness, would be comparable with any on-field brigade of the past 20 years.
Danny Cohen didn't have the class of that 'fab five', but he got everything out of his talent.
"Danny ended up being a midfielder, a tagger, but he could actually find a fair bit of the footy," Bence explained.
"They called him the 'blanket', but it wasn't like he would only get five or six possessions.
"He got himself super fit, was super competitive, he was strong overhead and got the best out of himself."
Around 15 of the senior team is expected to attend the 20-year reunion.
The 2004 senior teams was:
B: Brendan Trew, Neville Nugent, Scott Clancy
HB: Michael Lamb, Brad Thompson (c), Leon Higgins
C: Matt Shir, Jarrod Twitt, Simon Paton
HF: Travis Hansford, Nic Barnes, Ben Hollands
F: Leigh Cameron, Darren Bradshaw, Josh Baker
R: Paul Nugent, Simon McCormick, Danny Cohen
Int: Hayden Heta, Adam Wiseman, Keith Ainsworth
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.