In the abstract world of art, Serena finds truth, beauty and calm

Serena Rachel uses art to ground herself in the present.
The Staghorn Flat emerging abstract artist said many of her generation shared concerns about the future.
"I'm an anxious person who tends to overthink things," she said.
"On top of this we have climate change.
"My artwork is inspired by nature and the colours in the landscape.
"I've been moving into florals with my painting and printing, showing the little things in life that can help us slow down."
Having done an interior design course, Rachel said it didn't scratch her creative itch and she had now focused solely on her art career.
She had studied at Wodonga TAFE and worked from her Wodonga studio.
Using brightly coloured acrylics and a range of techniques, she painted the world as she saw it; natural, authentic, beautiful and lively.
Rachel was awarded the Indigo Shire Youth Award at the Rutherglen Tastes of Art Exhibition 2020 and the Corowa Federation Art Prize (Youth Award) in 2021.
"I'm just building up my confidence and collaborating with other established artists," Rachel said.
Rachel's work - eight pieces from miniature to large-scale - would be on display as part of the Six Artists Exhibition at Chiltern Court House throughout the King's Birthday holiday weekend.
Other artists featured were Sharon Barry, Chris Dormer, Louise Hazelton, Stephanie Jacovac and Abi Thompson.
Six Artists Exhibition brings together emerging and established regional artists to share their work, experiences and interests, showcasing paintings, print works and sculptures that highlight how each artist expresses colour, texture and form relating to the environment and the places they live.
An artist for 40 years, Hazelton studied at Riverina College (now Charles Sturt University) and recently completed a Certificate IV in visual arts with TAFE.
She saw herself as an intuitive artist, who used various mediums, watercolour, oil, acrylic and metal 3D.
Well-known for her colourful textiles, Thompson's most recent work was a result of immersing herself in the sights and sounds of the landscapes and the impressions of colours and textures that stayed with her.
During the past five years she has returned to her illustration skills.
Thompson's printmaking in this exhibition is a reflection of revisiting her drawing skills and indicates a future direction for her work.
She recently completed and installed a large-scale triptych commissioned for the new emergency department at Albury hospital.
Printmaker and fibre artist Dormer would feature her prints and sculptural works in the Chiltern exhibition.
Dormer often used natural materials sourced from the local environment and her garden that were then combined with printmaking techniques to explore new ideas in different dimensions.
Barry's art was a joyful response to the Australian landscape and rural scenes, in particular the Victorian and NSW High Country.
Her career in art began in graphic design before she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a painter five years ago.
Acrylic and oil were her main mediums and she had gained awards at the Bright Art Show, King Valley and people's choice awards at local rural shows.
Stephanie Jakovac's body of artistic work comprised paintings, mosaics and sculptures inspired by her personal life experiences, her observations of people and landscapes.
She has had a career as a commercial artist, in graphic art, painting and later teaching art at a secondary college, TAFE and privately.
She has held solo exhibitions overseas and has scored many awards in Australia and overseas.
Many of her works are in public and private collections in Australia and worldwide.
Six Artists Exhibition runs at 58 Main Street, Chiltern, from Friday, June 7, to Monday, June 10, 10am to 4pm daily.
