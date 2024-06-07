What a moment this will be for three Border swimmers, against our best

Three Border swimmers will contest the Olympic trials next week.
Albury High School students Sienna Toohey and Isabelle Rae will join fellow teenager Oscar Kreutzberger at the Australian Swimming Titles in Brisbane.
Australia is battling powerhouse US for the title of the world's best team, so it's one of the most difficult units to break into at Paris.
"Sienna Toohey is a long shot, but it's not unusual for young girls to break through in breaststroke and perform at a very high level, so you can never discount it," Swimming Australia performance pathways and technical lead Leigh Nugent said.
"She's a terrific competitor and has improved a lot technically over the last 18 months or so.
"As she gets older, she'll become more skilful and will help take her to a higher level."
Toohey posted 31.34 seconds to win gold in the 50m open-age breaststroke at the NSW Open Championships in March.
No Australian female at 14 or 15 has ever posted a quicker time, including Sydney silver medallist Leisel Jones.
Unfortunately, there's no 50m breaststroke at the Games, but Toohey finished only 0.14 secs behind Olympian Jenna Strauch over 100m at the state titles in March.
"Sienna is a very talented girl, but is really a 2028 prospect, but you never say never," Nugent added.
It's remarkable another of Australia's emerging youngsters in breaststroke is from the same club.
"Isabelle is a 200m swimmer and is well on her way to higher level performances on her trajectory," Nugent suggested.
And Kreutzberger also faces an enormous test to win selection.
"In the 400m freestyle, we have two guys (Sam Short and Elijah Winnington) who are rated two and three in the world and it's very rarely that you get a 17-year-old male make a team like this, guys like Ian Thorpe do that sort of thing, I think for him he'll be looking at 2028 and 2032," Nugent explained.
"But it will be a great experience for all three, the trials are like no other event, there's a lot of emotion, people are swimming for something that's very hard to make, an Olympic team."
