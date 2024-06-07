Duo from Nepal in cycling Everest, out to ride in 160 countries

With their $700 bikes, two mates from Nepal are riding around the world promoting three aspects of their mountainous homeland.
One needs little introduction, Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, while the others relate to Nepal being the birthplace of Siddhartha Gautama, best known as the Buddha, and the home of Gurkha soldiers.
With hand sewn patches featuring kukri blades and Everest on their yellow jackets, Ajay Prakash Mishra and Bhagat Khatri have been pedalling across the globe in various stints since 2004.
"We represent our country all over the world," Mr Mishra said.
"When we get to interact with the people they give us a positive vibe and in many places we meet mayors, MPs and ministers and we hand them our national cap, a Dhaka topi, and present them with a key ring figure (of Buddha) on behalf of all Nepalese."
Having begun their trips as 18 year-olds, the pair has cycled in 110 countries and aim to reach 160.
They visited Russia and Ukraine before their war erupted, much of Asia, Europe and Africa as well as Australia in 2008 with that visit limited to Sydney and surrounds.
This time they are journeying from Melbourne to Brisbane and arrived in Albury-Wodonga on Thursday June 6.
Relying on the Nepali community for support and accommodation, the 42 year-old fathers found themselves staying at the Border home of Victorian Young Citizen of the Year Bhakta Bhattarai and his partner Sarupa Khanal.
"I was at my work and he called me and he said 'we are travelling the world' and I checked them out and then picked them up," Mr Bhattarai said.
"I feel really great that I can help them."
With no sponsorship, Mr Mishra and Mr Khatri rely on the generosity of strangers for lodging and that has largely been successful.
Although in Israel, they were robbed at knifepoint of their passports and valuables by four people while inside their tent.
Vietnam has been the toughest country to find accommodation as home owners needed to have police permission to host them.
"For ten days we rode on a bicycle at night because we couldn't go to sleep in hotel because we can't afford it and we rest in the day time," Mr Mishra said.
Another drama befell them in Bangladesh with Mr Khatri fainting in the 34 degree heat and left lying comatose on a narrow jungle road with his head only centimetres from a passing truck.
"I pull him to the side of the street," Mr Mishra said.
"He's totally unconscious with his eyes closed and I think he needs energy and in one litre of water I put a packet of glucose and give it to him and in six or seven minutes he opens his eyes."
In total the pair have cycled an estimated 85,000 kilometres and each used four bikes.
Neither is a mechanic by trade, with Mr Khatri a qualified electrician and Mr Mishra doing various jobs back in Nepal, including selling handicrafts with a percentage of income benefiting orphans.
The duo are set to ride to Wagga and then Canberra before the conclusion of their Australian trip and embarkation to New Zealand and Pacific islands.
North and South America loom as the two continents the pair plan to tour to complete their odyssey, but Mr Mishra was not nominating a finishing date
Instead he finished the interview by stressing the pairs mottos - "Let us enlighten peace in the world" and "Every child deserves education and a better life".
