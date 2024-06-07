The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I've got a knife, get back': Man Tasered after threatening police

By Court Reporter
June 8 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Percy is led away by police after being Tasered in the yard of a home on Mulqueeney Street in Wodonga on December 22 last year. File photo
Justin Percy is led away by police after being Tasered in the yard of a home on Mulqueeney Street in Wodonga on December 22 last year. File photo

A drug user involved in a spate of break-ins and deception matters is seeking to go to rehabilitation following his dramatic arrest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.