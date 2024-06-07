'I've got a knife, get back': Man Tasered after threatening police

A drug user involved in a spate of break-ins and deception matters is seeking to go to rehabilitation following his dramatic arrest.
Justin Wayne Percy was Tasered by a Wodonga officer in the yard of a Mulqueeney Street home on December 22 last year.
He had shouted "I've got a knife, get back" after running from a car and trying to escape over a fence.
The officer Tasered the wanted man amid concerns he would attack police, which caused Percy to fall to the ground.
While a search didn't find a knife, he did have a syringe.
Percy said he knew he was wanted and had been hoping to see his children for Christmas.
He'd been involved in a string of incidents, including a break-in at a White Box Rise home 17 days' earlier.
Percy had gone to the Sadlier Street house near the Wodonga WAVES pool and stole items valued at $1000, including a guitar, Lego, model cars, money boxes and a security camera.
The victims were at the nearby pool and raced over.
They recognised Percy and his partner, who was in her silver Holden Astra, and took photographs during the December 5 incident.
Police found the vehicle on Wornes Drive and searched Percy's partner's Kyle Court house on December 6.
She said she didn't know where Percy was and denied involvement in the home burglary.
The stolen guitar was found in her ceiling.
Percy has also admitted to offering $470 worth of stolen meat for sale on Facebook on November 14.
He'd also stolen $1400 worth of items from a Waratah Way home in September last year, with police noting he'd taken "as many hand tools as he could fit into a bag" before riding off.
He had given the resident, Tammy Parnaby, a lift before the incident, so he knew she wasn't home.
Percy was also involved in a scam over the sale of a $2000 black Chery SUV in November, 2021.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said on Friday, June 7, that his client had spent 168 days on remand.
There was a chance Percy could receive a drug rehabilitation bed in Melbourne.
He has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, with the matter adjourned to June 25 to see if the bed is available.
