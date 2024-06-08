When in Albury, visit Rome? Gladiators find a temporary home on the Border

The newest exhibition on the Border was not built in a day.
Ancient Rome: The Empire that Shaped the World is open to the public from Saturday, June 8, to Sunday, September 1 at Albury Library Museum.
Artisans of Florence International director Luigi Rizzo, said the event has been years in the making.
"It's the most compressed way we have ever staged Rome," he said.
Visitors can interact with some of the displays including catapults, and can get up close to gladiator armour.
Julius Caesar, the "genius behind Rome" is the centre point of the exhibition, that explores the building of city, Roman military, hydraulic technology, lifestyle and entertainment.
In 2019, Albury Library Museum was also home to an Artisans of Florence exhibition staged around Da Vinci's machines.
Mr Rizzo said the work of his colleagues' construction of machinery in the exhibition has brought together "a new way of experiencing history".
There is a facsimile copy of the world's oldest printed road map, Roman coins, mosaics and wax writing tablets that were the world's first books, on display.
The exhibition has toured around cities including Melbourne, Las Vegas, Seoul, Hong Kong and Taipei.
Mr Rizzo said Albury-Wodonga may resonate with Rome, being a bordered city.
"It's nice to bring it [the exhibition] to places that could actually one day be Rome," he said.
"Bring it to a place like Hong Kong, Berlin, they've probably already gone through that period themselves.
"This would probably be more interesting to a farming society with a lot of future ahead of them."
Low sensory sessions are available and there are free family tour kits for the exhibition.
Entry to the exhibition is by donation.
There will also be other events to celebrate its launch, including an opportunity to wear a toga at the opening night.
More information can be found at www.alburycity.nsw.gov.au
