The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga taxi driver punched during armed robbery attempt is still suffering

By Court Reporter
June 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Newlyn has admitted to charges stemming from the armed robbery attempt on the taxi driver in early 2023. Picture supplied
Dylan Newlyn has admitted to charges stemming from the armed robbery attempt on the taxi driver in early 2023. Picture supplied

A Wodonga taxi driver bashed during an attempted armed robbery says he still suffers following the ordeal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.