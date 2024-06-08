Wodonga taxi driver punched during armed robbery attempt is still suffering

A Wodonga taxi driver bashed during an attempted armed robbery says he still suffers following the ordeal.
The victim sustained facial injuries during the January 7 incident last year.
The man had finished work and was in his vehicle on Anne Street when he was approached by three people, including Dylan Newlyn.
It was about 11pm and the man said he'd finished for the night.
Newlyn and a boy prevented the door from closing as the boy said "I need some money".
The youth showed a large knife and said "I'm not f---ing around mate".
The Wodonga court on Friday, June 7, heard the driver was in "absolute fear" of being stabbed and threw the car into reverse as Newlyn punched him in the head.
"You're f---ed now c---," one of the trio yelled out as the victim fled to Wodonga hospital.
The bloodied man gave a description to police, which matched Newlyn and the boy.
They were seen at a gathering at a Watson Street home a short time after the incident.
Police had coincidentally been called for a noise complaint and seized various items from the house.
Officers saw a cut on Newlyn's right hand, consistent with him throwing a punch at the victim.
The driver told the court through a victim impact statement his life had changed significantly since the ordeal.
"To this day, I still have trouble sleeping and relaxing," he said.
The man's symptoms include panic attacks, sleep disturbance, sweating, and signs of PTSD.
He feared losing sight in his eye and lost tens-of-thousands of dollars by being unable to work for three months after the incident.
"The attack has left me with a quick-to-fear reaction to many social situations," he said.
"I've become instantly suspicious of almost every passenger who gets into my taxi."
He felt it was a life-or-death situation.
Newlyn admitted to a charge of assault with intent to rob, and pleaded guilty to a similar incident on Hume Street.
The 21-year-old pulled out a knife on a man and pointed it at the victim, who had just been shopping at Woolworths.
The man tried to flee to Dorevitch but tripped over during the May 12 incident last year.
Newlyn stood over the man and again pointed the knife at him before the man made it into the pathology building.
Police were called and Newlyn dropped the knife into bushes.
Newlyn's half-sister told the Koori Court of Newlyn's tough upbringing in which he was encouraged to take drugs and commit crimes from a young age.
She wants him to undertake anger management classes.
Newlyn told Indigenous elders he wanted to work, own his own home, and support his two children.
Prosecutor Marcel White noted the taxi driver victim was himself working towards such things and had been impacted by Newlyn.
Mr White said he wasn't seeking further jail time, and suggested a therapeutic order could assist Newlyn.
The court heard the 21-year-old was presently being investigated over "very, very serious" domestic violence allegations.
He will return to court on July 5.
