Wheelchair theft victim receives 'life-changing' gift, police accused of inaction

A Lavington man says his partner has been given "a new lease on life" after her two good Samaritans offered to replace her stolen electric wheelchair.
However, he also said he is disappointed with the inaction and lack of communication from Albury police.
Starr Lovelace's electric wheelchair was stolen from the front of her Klose Street unit in Lavington between about 5pm and 6pm on Monday, May 13.
She had put the machine outside and forgot to take the battery out, and discovered it had been stolen at 6pm.
Ms Lovelace was injured in a workplace incident 12 months ago and said while she didn't need the machine every day, on the days it was required she was fully dependent on it.
Her partner, Daniel Warford, told The Border Mail that Melbourne's Amanda Postma and Wodonga's Monique Marshall called him on Saturday, June 8, offering to buy a replacement wheelchair for Ms Lovelace free of charge.
"It's basically a new lease on life for my partner," he said.
"The amount of stress that it will take off me from not having to use the manual wheelchair anywhere near as much is going to be honestly life-changing for the both of us.
"She will now have the freedom to do stuff when I'm not at home, when she feels that she wants to go out and I may not be feeling the best, she can then use her electric chair and go and do whatever she needs to, whatever she wants to, instead of having to then rely on me to have to go out."
Mr Warford also said that he was "frustrated" after Albury police told him that he may have to wait "six months for anything to be done".
Albury police told The Border Mail they were unable to comment on ongoing investigations.
Mr Warford said the last correspondence he had with the police was on May 25 when the officer in charge emailed to say they had CCTV footage and would call back within a week.
"We hadn't heard a single word back from her, no phone calls, no emails past that one," he said.
"We've called the station a couple of times, and only last night we called the station and were answered by an officer there who told us that the leading officer on the case has actually been on leave. She didn't tell anyone.
"The officer also said, well, look, mate, with the amount of thefts and everything, you got to allow up to six months for anything to be done. When we heard that, we looked at each other and just went, well, that's ridiculous."
Mr Warford said he fears it may be too late to find the wheelchair.
"In six months, it will probably have been sold five times, rebodied, resprayed, with new wheels and new batteries, if it's not already dumped in a river somewhere," he said.
"We've just been on the edges of our seats waiting to hear back from them to no avail.
"I would have thought we would have heard more, especially considering that we explained to the police how much my partner needs this chair for her health and wellbeing."
Anyone with information which might assist police is asked to call Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
