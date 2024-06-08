New restaurants and more: Opening weekend kicks off despite lack of snow

New restaurants, events, carpet lifts and a state-of-the-art day shelter are just a few highlights awaiting snow-goers this winter.
Mount Hotham and Falls Creek kicked off their opening weekend on Saturday, June 8, despite a lack of snow.
Both ski resorts don't have any ski lifts open. However, Falls Creek marketing manager Bridget Halsall reassured that this was not unusual.
"There's not heaps of snow around, but a few patches for people to play on," she told The Border Mail.
"I've been up here for about eight years, and I reckon I've only skied two or three opening weekends.
"I think we skied last year, and the year before we had heaps of snow, which was pretty freakish, to be honest. But it's very common to not be skiing on an open weekend."
Falls Creek has also welcomed two new restaurants. The Little Chop Italian Shop, located in the historic Nelse building, offers a "modern Italian dining experience with contemporary flair."
Sorella, a new restaurant and cocktail bar, has taken over Bob Sugar in the Elk building and provides a modern Mediterranean and European menu.
Additionally, the Cloud 9 restaurant at the top of Halley's Comet chairlift has completed stage two of its three-stage development plan, featuring a "huge" new deck overlooking the breathtaking Spion Kopje and a stone-clad ramp-style entrance.
"All the restaurants seem very busy, which is great," Ms Halsall said.
At Mount Hotham, this weekend also marks the opening of the Alpine Gateway, a new trailhead for the Falls to Hotham Alpine Crossing and a visitor centre.
Located at the Loch Car Park site, the building includes a multi-level car park, amenities such as lockers, showers, heated community areas, and direct ski field access.
The day shelter will also provide Disabled Wintersport Australia (DWA) with a 20-square-metre storage and workshop area, along with a transfer room for intermediate-to-advanced sit skiers.
"This new development will be an absolute game changer for our intermediate to advanced sit skiers, as it will allow them direct access to the ski fields, largely independently," resort services manager for Mount Hotham DWA Phil Knight said.
"With automatic sensor doors, ample storage facilities and an artificial snow surface connecting the transfer room to the ski area, we are beyond excited with this new addition to the resort."
The resort has also added a new carpet behind Hotham Central that will "re-imagine the beginner experience".
New dining options this season include a new steak restaurant by the crew at Bright's Sir Loins restaurant and expansions at The Bird and The General, providing more seating for guests during busy periods.
"We're excited with the opportunity to welcome back friends, families, locals and guests to our resort and embrace the unique mountain culture that we have at Mt Hotham on King's Birthday weekend," Lyndsey Jackman, general manager ARV Mount Hotham, said.
"With snow on the horizon, we can't wait to get the resort into full swing this winter."
