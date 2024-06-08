'Carefree netball' proves difference in 'biggest comeback' coach has staged

A final quarter fight back by Wodonga Raiders decided the league's top of the table clash at Norm Minns Oval on Saturday.
Wangaratta took a five goal lead heading into the final term, but Raiders were able to turn the table on the home side to stage a narrow two-goal victory, 43-45.
Taylor Donelan continued her excellent form this season shooting 30 goals, while Amanda Umanski landed 29 for the Magpies.
Premiership coach Kellie Keen celebrated 100 games in the Magpies' A-grade line up during the clash.
The result now sees the Raiders and Magpies equal with eight victories this season, with the 'Pies retaining top spot on percentage.
Myrtleford also staged a thrilling come from behind win to pip Albury by one goal at McNamara Reserve, in what coach Liv La Spina described as one of the "biggest comeback games" she's been a part of.
The Saints trailed the Tigers by 11 goals (29-35) heading into the deciding quarter, but were able to rally for the nail-biting 46-45 victory.
"I think sometimes when you're 11 goals down, you just kind of think, what have we got to lose? Let's just start throwing some balls around, make some changes and see what happens," La Spina said post-match.
"That's pretty much what we did, we just started playing carefree netball because we knew we were down.
"We had to give it our all and thought let's not die wondering.
"To Albury's credit, they threw the kitchen sink at us."
The Tigers welcomed back playing coach Skye Hillier in her return from a knee injury sustained in round two, with the experienced shooter leading the way with 32 goals.
Evie Hughes was strong for the victors, who were boosted by Greta sisters Taylah and Jorja Reidy due to the Ovens and King League's bye round.
"Their connection with each other really made a difference," La Spina said.
Rebecca Piazza, Tina Way and Tayla Cartwright provided much needed intercepts at crucial moments, while Daisy O'Kane converted 29 goals.
In other matches, North Albury defeated Wodonga 50-65 at Martin Park.
Lily Kelly shot 38 goals for the Hoppers, while former Yackandandah coach Anna Beirs made her debut for the Bulldogs, having debuted for Tallangatta in the TDNA last round.
The clash marked game 150 with the Bulldogs for Ellie Ainsworth.
Yarrawonga was too strong for Wangaratta Rovers 57-39, with a 30 goal haul from young Pigeon Kaleisha Pell at J.C Lowe Oval, while Corowa-Rutherlgen outclassed Lavington 56-25.
Sophie Hanrahan was the leading goal scorer with 33.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.