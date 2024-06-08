The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Carefree netball' proves difference in 'biggest comeback' coach has staged

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 8 2024 - 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga goaler Kaleisha Pell led the way with 30 goals in the Pigeons' 57-39 victory against Wangaratta Rovers at J.C Lowe Oval on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Yarrawonga goaler Kaleisha Pell led the way with 30 goals in the Pigeons' 57-39 victory against Wangaratta Rovers at J.C Lowe Oval on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A final quarter fight back by Wodonga Raiders decided the league's top of the table clash at Norm Minns Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.