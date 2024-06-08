SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the results from Ovens and Murray Football Netball League

OVENS AND MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
SENIOR FOOTBALL
Wangaratta 20.21 (141) def Wodonga Raiders 5.10 (40)
Lavington 13.18 (96) def Corowa-Rutherglen 11.4 (70)
Myrtleford 12.12 (84) def Albury 10.9 (69)
Yarrawonga 10.12 (72) def Wangaratta Rovers 6.12 (48)
North Albury 8.10 (58) def Wodonga 8.9 (57)
A GRADE NETBALL
Wodonga Raiders 45 def Wangaratta 43
Yarrawonga 57 def Wangaratta Rovers 39
North Albury 65 def Wodonga 50
Myrtleford 46 def Albury 45
Corowa-Rutherglen 56 def Lavington 25
