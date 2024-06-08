No player in the O and M in recent years has had this many shots at goal

Wangaratta spearhead Callum Moore kicked 9.9 in the 101-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The league's reigning Doug Strang medallist and this year's leader typified an inaccurate display in the 20.21 (141) to 5.10 (40) home win.
"You take a 101-point win any day of the week, we probably let ourselves down in front of goal, we probably should have put them to the sword a little more in the second quarter," Pies' coach Ben Reid suggested.
"The way we used the footy, we got a lot of looks on goal, we just didn't finish."
The Pies had 15 scoring shots to one in the first term for a match-winning 54-point lead.
Despite Moore's inaccuracy, he was one of the best and now leads the Doug Strang Medal on 43, 11 in front of North Albury's Josh Minogue, at the halfway mark of the regular season.
Rapidly emerging youngster Harry Hewitt had a second successive top match and he's one of the reasons Wangaratta is suddenly firming for a top three finish after losing its first four games.
Daine Porter also featured with three goals, Liam McVeigh also nabbed a treble, Charlie Naish was impressive, while Aidan Tilley was superb in defence.
"Aidan was rock solid, he would have taken eight or nine intercept marks," Reid praised.
It was Wodonga Raiders' first game with a new coaching structure after Marc Almond's decision to step down and the added responsibility didn't impact on Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who stepped into a coaching role and was the visitors' best, while assistant coach Joel Price and reserves mentor Beau Packer rounded out the new coaching panel.
