Roos had two ex-AFL players and a one-time VFL gun, but 'Lavi's' mids won

Lavington's reliable midfield overcame Corowa-Rutherglen's all-star guest players in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The home team slotted in two-time All-Australian Heath Shaw, ex-North Melbourne VFL on-baller Tyler Roos and former Brisbane Lion Josh Clayton, but Lavington kicked away in the second quarter for a 13.18 (96) to 11.4 (70) win.
"Heath Shaw did OK and Tyler Roos started well, but I thought our midfielders got on top and beat their mids," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider offered.
The Roos were chasing their first win and went to the first break only a point down, but four goals to one in the second quarter proved the difference as the visitors carried a 22-point lead to half-time.
Lavington's on-ball brigade of Jake O'Brien (three goals), Ben Ashley-Cooper (two) and Shaun Driscoll (two) featured, while the energetic Nico Sedgwick, who's returned to the game in recent weeks, also impressed.
Jack Driscoll rucked solo after Tim Hanna was suspended and carried the load admirably, while big forward Tim Oosterhoff nabbed a stack of marks.
"We played some really good footy, we controlled the game and unfortunately kicked a lot of behinds," Schneider outlined.
"(The inaccuracy was) just a one-off, big 'Rooster' (Oosterhoff) was on fire, he had a really good game, but his radar was off, he might have kicked 1.7 or something like that."
Lavington was dogged by poor team kicking last year, but it generally hasn't been a problem this season and will need to remain that way if the Panthers are to unexpectedly sneak into finals.
At the halfway mark of the regular season, the club has done well to sit just a win outside the top five.
The Roos' Sam Dunstan continued his habit of kicking a bag of goals with another five, while his brother Nathan joined him, along with Roos and Ryan Eyers, in the best.
