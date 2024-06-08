The Saints lost their first five games, now, they're two wins from top five

A combination of Myrtleford's guns and emerging youngsters derailed Albury and perhaps a record-breaking run in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Lachie Dale kicked five goals, Matt Munro maintained his stunning recent form, while Ashton McPherson and giant ruck Toby Cossor were terrific in the 12.12 (84) to 10.9 (69) home win.
"It was a great effort, we started pretty well and were able to play a more consistent game for four quarters, that was the key," delighted Saints' coach Craig Millar offered.
The win was even more meritorious given Cossor and forward Charlie Crisp were out of the game in the final term.
"They'll be fine for next week, it was more precautionary, but we were down to one on the bench in the last quarter and one rotation," Millar explained.
The home team carried a 17-point lead into the final stanza and kicked four goals to push the lead to an impressive 40 points, but the Tigers kicked three straight to cut the margin.
Albury veteran Brayden O'Hara booted three majors and Elliott Powell two, while Fletcher Carroll and Ben Kelly featured and Cossor's battle with one of country Victoria's top ruckmen in Isaac Muller was a highlight.
The Tigers were odds-on to become the first club in the competition's 131 years to contest 15 successive finals campaigns, but that is in severe danger after falling a win out of the top five at the halfway mark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.