The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

It was a gripping game and scores were level with only seconds left

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 9 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Harry Weaven takes a top mark against Wodonga on Saturday. Picture by Ruthie B Photography
North Albury's Harry Weaven takes a top mark against Wodonga on Saturday. Picture by Ruthie B Photography
Pictures by Ruthie B Photography

North Albury is on the verge of snapping the Ovens and Murray Football League's second-longest current finals drought after a stirring one-point win over Wodonga on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.