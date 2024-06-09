It was a gripping game and scores were level with only seconds left

North Albury is on the verge of snapping the Ovens and Murray Football League's second-longest current finals drought after a stirring one-point win over Wodonga on Saturday.
The Hoppers jumped the Bulldogs into third spot after Jack Penny kicked a point with 15 seconds left in the pulsating 8.10 (58) to 8.9 (57) win.
The pair shares a six-three win-loss record at the halfway mark.
The fact the Bulldogs were celebrating their 20-year premiership reunions from the three football grades and A grade netball outfit only added to the visitors' win.
"It was a great result and a great win to be a part of," North coach Tom Broomhead said.
The match wasn't pretty on a glorious winter's day, but Penny has never kicked a more important point.
"Josh Minogue (two goals) got a good clean ground ball and gave it to 'JP' (Penny) running through and from about 45m he nearly kicked a goal, but there was only about 15 seconds to go," Broomhead outlined.
Just seconds earlier, Nathan Dennis (two goals) kicked a superb goal from out wide after the Hoppers were awarded a free kick when Wodonga was in possession.
"The ball was locked in their forward line for about 12 minutes, there were probably 20 repeat stoppages, but we got it up the ground and they then took an intercept mark," Broomhead explained.
"I think it was umpire abuse why the free kick was paid, somebody was not happy with something and made his thoughts known to the umpire, so Nathan Dennis had a really difficult and important set shot to level the scores."
And to add to the drama, Broomhead's nous only a minute earlier also proved decisive.
With a one-goal lead, Wodonga had a shot from 40m on an angle and the ball fell to the experienced Hoppers' mentor on the goal-line, but knowing he couldn't afford to concede a point, he produced a superb exit kick under extreme pressure.
"I probably didn't have a great impact on the whole game, so it was nice to do something when it mattered," he offered.
Broomhead is obviously a tough critic as he had 27 touches, including nine contested possessions.
But underrated defender Fletcher Ramage was best on ground with 22 disposals, assistant coach Cayden Winter had a sublime first half, while Penny continued his consistent season.
Wodonga's forward line was decimated, missing Ethan Redcliife, Kyle Winter-Irving, Oscar Willding and leading goalkicker Noah Spiteri, with the latter's worst fears confirmed on Friday with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture, a medial collateral ligament (MCL) rupture and minor sprain to the medial meniscus.
He won't play again this season.
Coach Jack O'Sullivan (22 touches) impressed in his first game for three weeks after a head knock against Wangaratta Rovers on May 18, while defender and co-captains Charlie Morrison and Ollie Greenhill also featured.
Wodonga won't play again until a home clash against ladder leaders Yarrawonga on June 22, while North faces another critical game against Myrtleford on June 15.
