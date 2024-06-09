Exhibit A as to why a team will need a near-perfect game against Pigeons

Yarrawonga confirmed its flag favouritism in the Ovens and Murray Football League after recovering from a sluggish start to defeat Wangaratta Rovers by 24 points on Saturday.
The Pigeons trailed an inaccurate Hawks by 15 points midway through the second quarter, but kicked five straight goals to post a 10.12 (72) to 6.12 (48) win in the top of the table clash.
Played in ideal winter conditions, a bumper crowd of more than 1500 watched the premiers claim the home win in a pulsating game.
"I thought they had the better first half, they were pretty impressive, but the biggest positive for us is when we weren't playing our best footy, we found a way to respond, that second half was probably as good a footy we've played this year as well," Pigeons' coach Steve Johnson revealed.
Yarrawonga trailed by only three points at half-time, but lifted its physicality with Rovers' co-captain and the game's best intercept marker this season in Tom Boyd on the receiving end of a crunching hit midway through the third quarter.
However, Rovers dominated early. In fact, by the seven-minute mark, the visitors had eight inside 50s to nil.
But the Hawks also had early injuries with Stuart Booth suffering an AC joint injury after a heavy collision, although he bravely battled on after a short break, while ruck Will Christie kicked a goal and then limped off immediately, failing to return.
"We probably ran out of legs late and Lochie O'Brien came down with back spasms, he was meant to play mid all day, but played forward, so we had to work through that," coach Sam Murray suggested.
After a quiet first quarter, O'Brien had a terrific second term, although when he missed a shot from 10m and just off centre, it was the first sign of an injury in hindsight.
When the Hawks missed a running shot from 30m at the 12-minute mark, they wasted an opportunity to push the lead past three goals.
Yarrawonga had steadied after the Hawks' physical onslaught, with their tackling the feature, but that wasn't reflected on the scoreboard until former VFL player Perry Lewis-Smith kicked into space and Bailey Frauenfelder cleverly worked himself into a position to land a 35m grubber goal.
And Lewis-Smith also produced a scoring involvement when Matt Casey launched a 55m bomb and the interleague rep shephered the ball though just before the main break.
Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters kick-started a wonderful individual third term by chopping off an attacking raid after 30 seconds and when team-mate Lach Howe took a strong mark and received a 50m free kick, the Pigeons had the lead for the first time.
Howe's younger brother Dan's effort from 50m handed the favourites a 17-point break, but a tremendous tackle by Justin Lewis on an unsuspecting Ned Pendergast cut the margin to 10 points at three quarter-time
Rovers dominated the first five minutes, but couldn't convert until Murray roved the pack and finished superbly for a four-point deficit.
Jack Gerrish tackled Harry Wheeler in the middle of the ground and when Brodie Filo's kick resulted in a strong mark to youngster Will McCarthy, he had the chance from 35m our and just off centre to regain the lead, but missed.
A minute later, Dan Howe's left foot snap pushed the margin beyond a kick, but O'Brien nailed a sizzling shot from 55m towards the boundary for a four-point margin again.
At the 18-minute mark, Rovers' Xavier Allison was nearest the ball in the centre of the ground, but was put off by a nearby umpire and the Pigeons pounced as Frauenfelder landed his second.
A minute later, Murray was tackled and Dan Howe passed to Tyler Lovell, who sealed the win.
The Howe brothers were outstanding, with Lach dominating the ruck in the absence of Christie.
Pendergast was best on ground, keeping Rovers' leading goalkicker Alex Marklew goalless, while midfielder Lewis-Smith, Masters and backman Ryan Einsporn were terrific.
Hawks' defender Jace McQuade also kept Pigeons' 2022 Doug Strang Medal winner Leigh Williams goalless, Brodie Filo confirmed again why he's the league's best double-sided player with a series of sizzling kicks from both feet into the forward line, while Murray racked up more than 30 touches.
