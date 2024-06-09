The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Exhibit A as to why a team will need a near-perfect game against Pigeons

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 9 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Ned Pendergast (right) kept Wangaratta Rovers' spearhead Alex Marklew goalless on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Ned Pendergast (right) kept Wangaratta Rovers' spearhead Alex Marklew goalless on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pictures by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga confirmed its flag favouritism in the Ovens and Murray Football League after recovering from a sluggish start to defeat Wangaratta Rovers by 24 points on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.