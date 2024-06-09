GALLERY: Pigeons and Rovers battle while stacked Roos clash with Panthers

With all the other leagues taking the weekend off The Border Mail's James Wiltshire headed out to Yarrawonga and Corowa to capture the Ovens and Murray action.
Lavington's reliable midfield overcame Corowa-Rutherglen's all-star guest players in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 8.
Yarrawonga confirmed its flag favouritism in the Ovens and Murray Football League after recovering from a sluggish start to defeat Wangaratta Rovers by 24 points.
In Ovens and Murray netball, Yarrawonga was too strong for Wangaratta Rovers, 57-39, with a 30-goal haul from young Pigeon Kaleisha Pell at J.C Lowe Oval.
Check out the gallery for photos from these games.
