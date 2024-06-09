Driver has car impounded after drink-drive offence in Porepunkah

A drink-driver has had her car impounded as police continue a long weekend road safety operation.
The Melbourne woman was detected at a breath-testing site at Porepunkah on Saturday, June 8, about about 6.30pm.
The woman blew a reading of 0.144, leading to an immediate licence loss and her car being impounded for 30 days.
She had been intending to travel from Bright to Beechworth when she was caught.
The woman will face court at a later date.
The incident came during safety operations running in both Victoria and NSW until Monday night.
Police are targeting speeding, drink- and drug-driving, fatigue and distracted driving.
"Stay safe and avoid being in a collision by slowing down, remaining a safe braking distance from the vehicle in front and using headlights to see and be seen," Victorian Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.
"As always, police will be highly visible and enforcing across the King's Birthday long weekend."
NSW Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the long weekend was one of the busiest of the year.
"It is not just the responsibility of police to ensure road safety is enforced," he said.
"I would urge anyone who is a passenger in a vehicle to call out the bad behaviour of drivers.
"You may not only save your own life, but someone else's too.
"It's up to all of us to do better."
