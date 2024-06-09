We all thought this about the Ovens and Murray Football League, now it's official

The Ovens and Murray Football League is officially midway through its closest competition in a quarter of a century.
The Border Mail has uncovered a stunning statistic with eight teams still realistically in the finals hunt after nine rounds.
It's the deepest in a season only two clubs have been out of premiership contention since 2000.
"How good is the competition going? It's great for the league," Myrtleford coach Craig Millar enthused.
Millar's Saints landed yet another in a long list of upsets this year with a 15-point home win over Albury.
The Tigers, who are trying to become the first team in O and M history to post 15 successive top five finishes, have remarkably now won only two of their last seven games to sit two wins outside the five.
Since 1999, North Albury is the only team to sit in a lowly eighth position, yet be only two wins outside the five.
That 2000 Hoppers' outfit went from a three-six win-loss record at the midpoint mark of the regular season to a grand final appearance, where it suffered a 108-point loss to Corowa-Rutherglen.
In a number of seasons, the top five has realistically been settled at this corresponding stage of the year, but it's hard to believe finals will be settled until after the final round.
The ladder, after round nine, is: Yarrawonga 32 points, Wangaratta Rovers 28, North Albury 24, Wodonga 24, Wangaratta 20; Albury 16, Lavington 16, Myrtleford 12, Wodonga Raiders 8, Corowa-Rutherglen 0.
Every round has multiple matches which will impact on the top five, starting with a split round 10.
North Albury hosts Myrtleford on June 15, while the Wangaratta Rovers-Wangaratta local derby in a fortnight should be a cracker after the latter's resurgence.
Tipped as a grand final fancy, Wangaratta lost its first four games, but has now won five straight, highlighting the greatest unpredictability the O and M has experienced in many years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.