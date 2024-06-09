No compensation for injured man after speeding airborne car hit a tree

A passenger badly hurt in a crash involving a hooning driver in a damaged vehicle has again failed to receive compensation for his injuries.
Hayden Norman was 17 at the time of the smash near Benalla on September 12, 2018.
A group of young people had headed out to Reef Hills to thrash an old Holden Rodeo.
The 1993 model vehicle - which a passenger said was in "s---house condition" - had been doing skids and fishtailing at estimated speeds of 80kmh to 130kmh.
The vehicle had smashed windows and no back seats.
Driver Aaron Maggs hit an embankment, causing the car to get airborne and hit a large tree.
There was evidence the car could have been travelling at 130kmh when it crashed.
The driver admitted to several offences.
Mr Norman sought compensation in court from Maggs before amending his claim to seek compensation from the Transport Accident Commission.
A jury dismissed his application in September last year, and ordered Norman pay the TAC's legal costs.
Three appeal judges have again dismissed his application.
The Supreme Court heard the teenager suffered "significant injuries as a result of the collision".
Lawyers for the TAC argued Norman had voluntarily accepted the risk of injury.
The judges noted the car had been doing at least 80kmh while fishtailing on a gravel road.
The court heard a jury had concurred that Mr Norman had full knowledge of the nature and extent of the risk involved and voluntarily accepted that risk.
The car had been driven in a similar manner the day before the crash.
"It was well open to the jury to conclude that ... all of the passengers in the vehicle were there for the purpose of the vehicle being driven in a careless and reckless manner in the same way it had been driven on the previous day," the judges noted.
"The plaintiff's proposed appeal has no real prospect of success.
"Accordingly, leave to appeal must be refused."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.