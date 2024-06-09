Heroin, ice, marijuana and Viagra found during Wangaratta home search

A man will return to court in August after being found with ice and heroin at his Wangaratta home.
Cain Neumann-Glazebrook has admitted to drug charges following a raid at his Flanagan Street house on September 15 last year.
Police entered the property about 7.25am.
He was given a copy of a warrant and his bedroom was searched.
Three bags containing 17 grams of methamphetamine, a bag of heroin, and marijuana, Viagra tablets and two phones were seized.
Neumann-Glazebrook will return to the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on August 21.
