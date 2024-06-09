No treading with caution as MP wins big in Rutherglen grape stomp

Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes was a clear winner in Rutherglen's annual political grape tread on Sunday, June 9.
Ms Symes's efforts in the three-minute spectacle on Main Street, as part of the Rutherglen Country Fair, an event held as part of the Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout, had her produce 800 millilitres of juice.
She defeated Indigo mayor Sophie Price with 620 millilitres, while Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie placed third with 240 millilitres.
"I just followed instructions and kept moving my feet. It's a long three minutes," Ms Symes said.
"I was a bit worried today because I don't think the grapes were as juicy, but we got there."
It was the second time Ms Symes, partnered by Apex Rutherglen member Kent Williams, had claimed the event, led by former member for Murray Valley and Rutherglen resident Ken Jasper.
Cr Price said she was thrilled to be part of the grape tread for a second time.
"My approach is to just hope you get a really strong person to help you out. I had a good partner in Neil Fisher and we did pretty well," she said.
"It's fantastic that Ken (Jasper) can draw members from federal, state and local governments.
"There was really good collaboration between the three of us.
"We know that this is a signature event for Rutherglen and we're happy to be involved."
Thousands made their way through Main Street for the fair, which featured about 200 stallholders offering food, homemade arts and crafts, clothes, tools and produce.
