Machete pulled on terrified man at petrol station, told 'I'll slice you'

An armed offender who pulled out a machete at a Wodonga petrol station has admitted to a string of charges.
Dale Green attended the Ampol on Melbourne Road in the early hours of March 3 last year.
Zaine and Cameron Campbell yelled abuse at a man, with Cameron Campbell threatening to "smash" him.
Dale Johnathan Green arrived a short time later in a Toyota HiLux, pulled a machete out and said "I'm gonna cut you up".
"If I see you again, I'm gonna slice you up," Green said.
The victim feared being stabbed or cut.
He knew the Campbell brothers but didn't recognise Green, with security footage used to identify him.
A traffic camera filmed Green performing a large burnout on Melrose Drive four days later.
The red Holden sedan hit a median strip and left the area, with police tracing the car back to Green's nearby residence after the March 7 incident.
Police were patrolling Melrose Drive the next day and saw two cars driving "extremely quickly".
Green was arrested over the machete incident near Brockley Street and Roseland Drive.
He made some admissions about the offending, but largely refused to comment.
Green had matters pending at the time, including a drug-driving offence on September 17, 2022.
He tested positive to ice on Anzac Parade.
He was found with two grams of amphetamines during a vehicle stop on January 19 last year.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Green had spent much of his life in custody, including for armed robbery.
After being released on parole over the armed robbery, he committed a NSW aggravated break-in and was jailed, and then committed the Wodonga offences while on parole for the break-in.
He still owes more than a year in custody in NSW and has other matters pending in court in Victoria.
"Stuck between a rock and a hard place," Wodonga magistrate Megan Casey said.
His present jail stint has been for more than 450 days with the court told he still had "quite a bit" of time still to serve.
"Use this time to set yourself up for release," Ms Casey told Green.
Green was banned from driving for 12 months and will be sentenced on the Wodonga matters on July 9.
The Campbell brothers were ordered to perform community work due to their involvement in the machete altercation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.