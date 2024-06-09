Giving thanks to fine community stalwarts

Two things certainly stand out - humility and community.
It's a theme that runs through all of those recognised across the Border and North East region in the King's Birthday honours list.
One after another, those who have joined the ranks of the Order of Australia Medal - plus a Public Service Medal for one - are not the headline-grabbers that the national list always reveals.
But within their own communities, each one holds an affiliation and an affection that comes only with great service, with selfless deeds done over decades.
Beau Greenway brings us the stories of these exemplary people, and it's clear why they were recognised.
Also on the holiday long weekend's agenda has been Rutherglen's annual feel-good event, the 2024 Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout. And once again, it's been a roaring success - as you can read here.
Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy your Monday.
Nigel McNay, The Border Mail, senior journalist
