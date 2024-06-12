Colin Petersen was down on his luck when he became the fourth Bee Gee

Colin Petersen was living in the worst flat in the best suburb of London when he became the fourth Bee Gee.
The trio behind the Australian band had made good on a promise.
During late 1966 Petersen had rented a tiny bedsit with missing floorboards in Hamstead within about five minutes' walk of Hamstead Heath.
The Queensland-born drum protege and child actor (Smiley, The Scamp and A Cry From The Streets) said Bee Gees siblings Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb had returned to England from Australia only weeks after him.
They were all standing around Petersen's bedsit because there was nowhere to sit.
"I barely had enough money to keep going another three weeks," he said.
"The Gibb brothers had enough money to last them a month.
"None of my auditions had come off and the wheels turn very slowly in film and television; I was weeks off the next possible audition that might lead to a possible role.
"They said: 'You can't hang around that long.' So I became the fourth Bee Gee!"
Having gone to the same school as the Gibb brothers, Humpybong State School, albeit at different times, Petersen connected with them in Sydney before he left for England.
"I stayed with the Gibb brothers before I set sail for England in late 1966," Petersen said.
"We ate baked beans on toast and had endless cups of tea.
"They planned to go to England too and had said to me that if I didn't crack it in the film industry, they'd welcome me as the fourth member of the band."
Petersen performed on four albums with the Gibb brothers from 1967 to 1969 during their initial worldwide success. Vince Melouney (The Aztecs) was also a member of the Bee Gees over the same time as Petersen.
Iconic No. 1 singles included Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster and I Started A Joke.
Petersen said it was an incredible time to be in the music industry in England.
"The 1960s were a period of hope and optimism and young people standing up and saying: 'We should be noticed!," he said.
"We'd been through the rock 'n' roll thing and I loved that too but music was getting more sophisticated too.
"The Bee Gees success happened almost immediately; we'd be driven around in a limousine and had the finest clothes.
"Fans would be all over the car; I don't think I could cope now!"
The Best of the Bee Gees Show: Greatest Hits Tour is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, July, 5 when Petersen will be a special guest alongside Roslyn Loxton.
"It's wonderful that these incredible songs live on through this great show and I am thrilled to add another dimension by sharing my memories," Petersen said.
Petersen said his first film, Smiley, at age nine was the inspiration for the Gibb family to leave post-war Manchester for Australia.
"The Gibb family had gone to the cinema in gloomy Manchester in the 1950s and saw a depiction of a free and easy way of life in little country towns in Australia," Petersen said.
"Until then they had been thinking about going to America.
"After they saw the film and drove back to their terrace house, they decided to come to Australia instead."
The Greatest Hits Tour has a high energy set list with myriad favourites, disco and hits written by the brothers Gibb.
The Best of the Bee Gees Show recently celebrated a Silver Anniversary Tour with rave reviews and brought audiences to their feet at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, Brisbane's QPAC, The Star Gold Coast, State Theatre Sydney, Canberra Theatre and Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Hobart.
The troupe features globally seasoned musicians in creator-producer Evan Webster (Barry Gibb), Russell Davey (Robin Gibb) and Greg Wain (Maurice Gibb), Ralph Muller (guitar), Brad Poole (bass) and Greg Loxton (drums).
The Albury show starts at 8pm.
