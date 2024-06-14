'A major blow': North East community left to face reality without kindergarten

A North East community has been left feeling blindsided and disappointed at the news of their community's kindergarten relocating.
The Alpine Children's Services Tawonga Kindergarten is designed for three and four-year-olds to have a smooth transition to Tawonga Primary School, however due to staffing issues, it will be moving to Lake View Children's Centre in Mount Beauty.
Coral Bank resident and father Chris Cooper is saddened and frustrated by the announcement of the childcare's move to Mount Beauty.
"I grew up in the area and recently moved back to start the family life here in the valley," Mr Cooper said.
"I just noticed over those years the demographic has changed dramatically and the population growth.
"We feel the shift, the relocation of the kinder goes against what the shire has forecast for the area to be, the socio-economics are changing."
His son Hurley Brewer-Cooper, 3, is currently enrolled in the kindergarten and is a "changed little man" because of it.
Mr Cooper is worried about the small-class environment being taken away from his son and the impact it may have on his mental wellbeing.
He said the potential kindergarten restructure is "a major blow" to the Tawonga community and he was hoping to enrol his six-month-old son Chilton Brewer-Cooper into the centre one day as well.
"It seems to be a bit of a step backwards if kinder is supposed to be a step forward towards primary school learning," he said.
The father feels it is also evident there is a lack of local funding for childcare services and expects local government representatives to support the community and become more transparent as to how the funds are managed.
Daniel Lynch's son Felix Lynch, 4, is also currently enrolled at the kindergarten.
"It's pretty big for the community to keep it and the impact on even future kids coming here," Mr Lynch said.
"There's a lot of people that were expecting to come next year and the fact that there may not be a community here next year has impacted them a lot."
He said it is an abrupt decision by Alpine Children's Services and is disappointed in the lack of communication.
He said parents were not consulted about the potential move, until they were contacted by phone and email and told it would be their final term at the centre, with the children to begin at Lake View from Monday, July 15.
"It was kind of dropped on us and obviously it's not even through the whole school year," he said.
Mr Lynch started a change.org petition, which has more than 200 signatures to stop the relocation of the Tawonga Kindergarten.
If the relocation does go ahead, he is urging for another provider to take over the centre.
For Dale Neave, his daughter Matilda Neave, 6, attended the kindergarten and loved it, helping her transition to school.
He had plans for his youngest daughter Elodie, 3, to also attend the centre, but has not been notified of the proposed location change.
"It would be frustrating to have to drop one child off here and the other up the road," Mr Neave said.
"To be attending a school with their siblings, being able to see them would just help the integration process so much better."
The parents have also found comfort in sending their children to the preschool, as it has exceeded national quality standards.
The building at Lake View is also occupied by other community groups, including Mount Beauty Playgroup and a toy library.
A spokesperson for the playgroup said they are currently working through the news.
"Mount Beauty Playgroup are working through this sudden development to maintain as little disruption as possible to our families and aim to retain the Community Children's Hub while working with all other current and potential users," they said.
Alpine Children's Services people and operations director Isabelle Jahan said the top priorities for the business are the safety of children in their care and the well being of their staff.
She said the decision to move the kindergarten was made mainly due to staff shortages.
"With the single-teacher model at Tawonga, we cannot provide our teacher with lunch breaks and bathroom breaks, and this is unacceptable," she said.
"Under education regulations, kindergarten teachers cannot leave children unsupervised to go to the bathroom.
"Moving the kinder program to Lake View in Mount Beauty addresses these issues."
She said half of the children attending the Tawonga Kindergarten live in Mount Beauty, seven kilometres, or a nine-minute drive, away.
"We are not changing the program, the operating hours, the program size or the teacher," Ms Jahan said.
"We are simply relocating the program to Mount Beauty, in our service, so that we can provide additional support to the teacher and children."
She said the centre will continue to support each child with a successful transition to primary school as part of their school readiness program.
"One of the activities that is regularly part of transition to school is visits to the school ahead of the new school year," she said.
"This will continue to happen."
The people and operations director confirmed the toy library and community playgroup will continue operating from the location.
Alpine Children's Services also operates in Myrtleford and Bright.
