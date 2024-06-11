One driver had three drugs in system, another clocked at 157kmh

Police have caught multiple people breaking the road rules during a long weekend road operation, but are happy with overall driver behaviour.
Wodonga Highway Patrol members conducted 671 breath tests during the King's Birthday operation, with two people over the limit.
Of 21 drug tests conducted, two were positive, and one driver refused a test.
Two vehicles received defect notices and 37 tickets were issued for offences including speeding, driving in unregistered vehicle and failing to stop at stop signs.
There was only one crash involving an injury in the Wodonga area, with a Tangambalganga motorbike rider hurt at Leneva on Monday afternoon, June 10.
The 30-year-old man was flown to hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis and possible lower spinal injuries after crashing on Cobs Track.
A driver was also caught at 157kmh on the Hume Freeway by Wodonga officers, and was given a 12-month ban.
Albury officers ran a similar operation and caught a 21-year-old man driving with three drugs in his system.
The man was intercepted about 5.30pm on Saturday on Wodonga Place.
He was taken to the Albury station and returned positive readings for cocaine, ice and marijuana.
The man was given a 24-hour driving ban and police are awaiting further results.
Wodonga Sergeant Tony Chamberlain said most drivers had been well behaved during the long weekend.
"Overall I'm quite happy," he said.
"There didn't appear to have been as many vehicles speeding or committing traffic offences.
"The majority of road users were well behaved, were driving to the conditions, and were paying attention to the road rules."
