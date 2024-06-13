Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, June 15-16

Indie-rock outfit The Delta Riggs will light up Bright at Darker Days this winter. The triple j favourites have long been on high rotation with multiple singles. Darker Days 2024 will showcase live music and dark beer in the dead of winter at Bright Brewery on Saturday, June 15. Among the other artists performing live will be Steph Strings, Nicky Bomba, Benny and The Big Wheels, Matt Sier and DJ Zabi. Now in its seventh year, Darker Days will feature more than 10 hours of live music. It will also host some of the biggest names in brewing from Australia and New Zealand, spanning all realms of the craft beer category. Get a bite to eat at the food vans or the Bright Brewery pop-up fire food tent.
Fifty Scouts and Guides make up the cast with about one-third of them appearing in a stage show for the first time this year. Aged from 10 to 50-plus, the players come from Albury-Wodonga and as far away as Wagga, Beechworth and Benalla. Forty people make up the crew including two volunteers who have clocked up 25 years. As part of the show's mission, the cast will explore strange new dances, to seek out new costumes and props; to boldly perform where no actor has gone before! Things go awry when their pineapple-detesting captain is challenged to a show-off after blowing up the Snailiens Pineapple Pizza. The crew then goes on a talent scouting adventure to produce the best performance in the galaxy. Bookings: alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au or the Box Office.
Immerse yourself in the musical realms of beloved films and video games. Presented by Murray Conservatorium Orchestra, dive into a symphonic adventure like never before! Get ready for a fun-filled, heartwarming journey through the power of orchestral music, where every note tells a story and every beat ignites the imagination. Experience enchantment as talented musicians bring to life the exhilarating soundscapes from your favourite blockbusters and timeless classics.
Need a laugh? Third Sunday at 6 Open Mic returns to Albion Hotel this weekend. Hear Border comedians try out new material and end the weekend with a few laughs! Free entry. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
This special family tour of Ancient Rome: The Empire That Shaped The World exhibition will be led by Roman soldiers who will show how they made, cared for and used the weapons and armour on display. A must for any history buffs or future historians in the making. Exhibition entry is by donation. Bookings essential: Humanitix
Come along to the bar at the Beechworth RSL on a wintry Saturday afternoon to grab a beer or a wine and discuss all the important questions in life. This Drink and Think session is all about pondering and pontificating! Brought to you by Winterwords and Beechworth RSL, this is a great way to bond. Gold coin donation (drinks at RSL bar prices).
The biggest charitable book fair on the Border is back. The Rotary Club of Albury North hosts this annual event as a community fundraiser. Past recipients included Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare and Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. Choose from 20,000 book titles across all genres over two days. Entry $2.
Victoria's largest and longest running Psychic Expo is coming to Wangaratta. Come and enjoy an inspiring and relaxing day with stallholders offering a range of services and products to indulge your senses. Free workshops include mediumship demonstrations. Exhibitors include readings: psychic mediumship, tarot, intuitive, palmistry and numerology; Reiki and energy balancing; crystals; inspirational giftware; and soy candles. No bookings needed. Tickets available at the door: Adults $5 and children under 12 free.
Arts Rutherglen hosts Beechworth poet and presenter Frank Prem for a half-day interactive workshop. The workshop will benefit poets and writers of any experience level interested in contemplating their own approaches to writing, the use of images in writing and taking greater control of their personal publishing journey. Tickets $55. Complimentary bubbles, light refreshments, tea and coffee. Bring own note taking materials, workbook provided. Published books available. Bookings: trybooking.com/CRUCH or phone Maree on 0409 918 311.
Empress + Aces bring their high energy covers show to Sodens. This five-piece band, fronted by Rebecca Randall, is taking the region by storm. It recently supported Birds of Tokyo and The Choir Boys. It will belt out a show to remember. Free entry.
