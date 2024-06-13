The Border Mail
Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, June 15-16

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 13 2024 - 11:00am
Indie-rock outfit The Delta Riggs will light up Bright at Darker Days this winter. Picture supplied
Indie-rock outfit The Delta Riggs will light up Bright at Darker Days this winter. Picture supplied

LIGHT UP

Darker Days, Bright Brewery, 121 Great Alpine Road, Bright, Saturday, June 15, 12pm to 11pm

Indie-rock outfit The Delta Riggs will light up Bright at Darker Days this winter. The triple j favourites have long been on high rotation with multiple singles. Darker Days 2024 will showcase live music and dark beer in the dead of winter at Bright Brewery on Saturday, June 15. Among the other artists performing live will be Steph Strings, Nicky Bomba, Benny and The Big Wheels, Matt Sier and DJ Zabi. Now in its seventh year, Darker Days will feature more than 10 hours of live music. It will also host some of the biggest names in brewing from Australia and New Zealand, spanning all realms of the craft beer category. Get a bite to eat at the food vans or the Bright Brewery pop-up fire food tent.

