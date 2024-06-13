Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, June 15-16

Fifty Scouts and Guides make up the cast with about one-third of them appearing in a stage show for the first time this year. Aged from 10 to 50-plus, the players come from Albury-Wodonga and as far away as Wagga, Beechworth and Benalla. Forty people make up the crew including two volunteers who have clocked up 25 years. As part of the show's mission, the cast will explore strange new dances, to seek out new costumes and props; to boldly perform where no actor has gone before! Things go awry when their pineapple-detesting captain is challenged to a show-off after blowing up the Snailiens Pineapple Pizza. The crew then goes on a talent scouting adventure to produce the best performance in the galaxy. Bookings: alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au or the Box Office.