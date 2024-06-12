Van quickly engulfed by fire in Wodonga as passersby help driver

Fire crews are at the scene of a van fire in Wodonga, with a witness who called Triple-0 stating the flames quickly went "from zero to 10".
Emergency workers were called to the burning vehicle on Melrose Drive, near the Hume Freeway off-ramp, about 9.30am on Wednesday.
The van was engulfed by flames during the June 12 incident, with the owner left shaken.
The distressed driver had limited English and Rachel Pace stopped to call Triple-0.
"At first the fire was just at the back near the wheels," she said.
"It went from zero to 10 in less than 30 seconds.
"It caught on pretty quickly.
"By the time we got on the phone to the firies, the whole van was burning."
A tradesman stopped to ask the driver if there were any gas cylinders in the vehicle.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in about five minutes.
"I'm just happy that he's OK," Ms Pace said.
"He's a bit anxious, which you would be - it's his work vehicle.
"Other than that, I'm just glad that nobody was injured.
"It was pretty scary."
Thick smoke poured from the vehicle as fire crews extinguished the blaze.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.