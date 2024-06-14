Steeped in history splashed with luxury

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Imagine stepping back in time, owning a grand homestead which whispers tales of Australia's early days.
'Plentyana' is a magnificent property nestled close to Rutherglen's celebrated gourmet district, and beckons with the promise of a life steeped in history and modern comfort.
Selling agent Reg Coulston said this exceptional property is ideally situated for those who crave a life infused with both tranquillity and vibrant activity.
"This is more than just a house; it's a timeless legacy waiting to be embraced by its next chapter," he said.
"Owning a property like 'Plentyana' is a privilege reserved for a select few. Its rich history, exceptional features - like the 4.3m Murray Pine ceilings and polished timber floors - and the lovingly maintained gardens create an unmatched ambiance."
Built in 1894 with a sympathetic extension in 1992, the solid brick homestead exudes timeless charm.
Four elegant bedrooms, including a master suite with a luxurious ensuite, offer havens of tranquillity.
Entertain in style amidst the grandeur of the formal lounge and dining rooms, with their original ornate fireplaces crackling with warmth.
For quiet moments, a dedicated study provides a perfect retreat, while the billiard room invites playful evenings with loved ones.
Enjoy the beautifully restored kitchen, adorned with gleaming modern appliances. An adjoining family room ensures a seamless flow for contemporary living.
Every room boasts captivating views of the meticulously landscaped gardens, bursting with established trees, vibrant plants, and swaying palm trees.
A sparkling saltwater pool nestled within the greenery is ideal for refreshing dips on balmy summer days.
There is also a fully self-contained unit providing a haven for guests or extended family.
Park your vehicles with ease in the double garage, while the expansive workshop, complete with a concrete floor, power, and a mezzanine storage area, caters to the hobbyist or handyman.
Water security is ensured with a bore and multiple rainwater tanks.
The charming town of Corowa lies a mere 18 kilometers away, close to the iconic Murray River with its breathtaking beauty and diverse recreational options.
