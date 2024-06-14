The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Timeless charm with modern comfort

June 14 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relax and enjoy the views from the verandah of the established gardens framed by a white picket fence. Picture supplied.
Relax and enjoy the views from the verandah of the established gardens framed by a white picket fence. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.