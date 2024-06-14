Timeless charm with modern comfort

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Discover timeless charm and modern comfort at 400 Tribune Street. Nestled in a serene residential area, this distinguished property features a classic red brick facade and a thoughtfully designed single-level floor plan.
Relax and enjoy the views from the verandah of the established gardens framed by a white picket fence. Inside, the home exudes character with its Murray pine flooring, bold high ceilings, and ornate skirtings and architraves.
The dining area is ideal for formal gatherings and is complemented by an updated kitchen, which boasts gas cooking, stone benches, a dishwasher, and a breakfast bar.
The spacious family room flows seamlessly through double doors to a vast alfresco area, perfect for entertaining.
The master bedroom offers a private retreat with a walk-in robe and ensuite, while bedrooms two, three, and four each feature built-in robes and ample space for king-sized beds.
An additional study at the rear with its own entrance provides the perfect setup for a home office.
Outdoor entertaining is a delight under the expansive alfresco space, complete with timber decking and a pitched roof. The rear yard is low-maintenance and provides plenty of space for children to play or for family pets to roam.
Car accommodation is generous, with an oversized double garage/workshop, a spacious carport and additional off-street parking.
Modern conveniences such as ducted gas heating, evaporative cooling, ceiling fans, and fireplaces in the dining area and master bedroom ensure year-round comfort.
