Offer 'too good to refuse' for one of two homes sold at and before auction

A modern Thurgoona home has fetched almost $200,000 more than it did four years earlier after it was sold at auction on Wednesday, June 12.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Felstead Circuit, close to Thurgoona Country Club Resort, sold under the hammer for $572,000 after offers from three different parties.
It most recently changed hands in 2020 for $373,000.
An opening bid of $535,000 was accepted for the 655-square metre property by Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro.
It was followed by an offer of $545,000, before a third bidder entered the fold to take it to $555,000.
The pair exchanged $5000 offers, which saw the price reach $565,000, before Mr Pattaro placed a vendor's bid of $570,000.
After a short pause, the third bidder put forward an offer of $572,000, which got the home on the market and ultimately secured it.
"It's a wonderful home that you could move into and simply start enjoying everything it has to offer," Mr Pattaro said.
"It's private, secluded, airy and light-filled."
The sale followed an announcement a four-bedroom place on Nottingham Road, behind Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed, had sold prior to auction for $700,000.
"Our sellers received an offer that was simply too good to refuse," Mr Pattaro said.
Meanwhile, a former office building on Kiewa Street, opposite Albury High School, was passed in without a bid.
Agent Andrew Papallo said conversations would continue with prospective buyers for the property, set on 999 square metres of land.
"We do have some buyers who require finance and registered buyers we will work with after auction," he said.
The same went for a four-bedroom Culcairn home on Fahey Crescent, which had a rental estimate of $450 per week.
"Properties are snapped up within seven to 10 days of auction. It won't be on the market for too long," Mr Pattaro said.
Ray White Albury North also sold a three-bedroom home on Parnall Street in Lavington at auction on Tuesday, June 4, for $430,000.
The property attracted five registered bidders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.