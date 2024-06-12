Driver who killed teen admits to fleeing scene, trying to cover up evidence

A driver who crashed into a teenager at high speed in Benalla before fleeing the scene has admitted to four charges in court.
Caleb Puttyfoot died in hospital on August 13 last year after being hit by Dylan Norman on August 4.
The 24-year-old struck the apprentice panel beater and pizza shop worker after he left work and crossed Bridge Street West.
Norman's white Mitsubishi Triton, which had been driven erratically and at speed around the town before the crash, flung the 16-year-old 40 metres.
He suffered horrific injuries including a broken skull, brain damage, a shattered pelvis and two collapsed lungs.
Norman took steps to conceal his offending in the days after the incident.
A witness saw the 24-year-old a second person trying to beat the panels back into shape at his Baddaginnie home a short time after the collision.
Police recovered the damaged vehicle with evidence of repair work on August 7, and arrested Norman at Tallygaroopna a short time later.
He was already banned from driving at the time of the crash.
Norman faced court on Wednesday, June 12, and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop at an accident causing death, destroying evidence, and disqualified driving.
Prosecutors did not oppose his bail continuing.
Norman is reporting to Benalla police each Friday and has a curfew in place.
"I note your committal plea was guilty," magistrate Simon Zebrowski said after ordering Norman face the County Court from September 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.