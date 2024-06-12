Albury swimming star's name up in lights as she topples champion's record

Albury swimming sensation Sienna Toohey has etched her name into the Australian history books after toppling a record previously set by one of the nation's swimming champions.
Toohey broke Leisel Jones' 15 years Australian age-group record with her time of 1:07.01 in the women's 100 metre breaststroke final at the Australian Olympic trials in Brisbane on Tuesday night, which had stood since Jones' 2000 final at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
In a tremendous effort by the 15-year-old Albury High School student, Toohey took an early lead and maintained momentum throughout the race, before finishing in third spot behind Jenna Strauch (1:06.90) and Ella Ramsay (1:06.94).
While the swim didn't earn the Border star Paris Olympic Games qualification, she's certainly made an impression on the swimming world.
"That was my goal for this race. I didn't care what I had come, I just knew I wanted to go after the record," Toohey told The Sydney Morning Herald.
"I was born (almost) after she (Jones) had stopped swimming, but I've watched some of her races from before. But I've never met her.
"I am so excited. It's honestly just surreal, and just lost for words. I kind of just lost what I was feeling; was just swimming.
"I didn't really know what was happening. I knew that I was going fast, but I didn't know I was going that fast."
Toohey previously won gold in the 50 metre open-age breaststroke at the NSW Open Championships in March.
Her recent record-breaking swim also saw her shave 0.71 seconds off her previous personal best time of 1:07.72 from the Australian age championships in April.
"It's basically my whole life, swimming," Toohey said.
"The school's very supportive of my swimming, and does everything to make sure that I am doing very well with my swimming, but also staying on top of school, which is good.
"This was a good first experience for me - first trials where I made a final. That was really, really cool."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.