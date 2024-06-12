Man forced way into stranger's home, slept on her couch, fought police

A man involved in bizarre incidents, including entering a stranger's home and laying down on her couch, has been told to get help for his drug and alcohol problems.
Joshua Martin Emerson, 28, fought police after his intoxicated offending in 2022 and 2023.
During the first incident, at Elgin's Hotel on October 27, 2022, Emerson couldn't walk in a straight line.
He had been refused entry and police were called.
The Wodonga man abused officers and was directed to move on, but Emerson again tried to enter the venue after police left.
He fled when officers returned and was found down the driveway of a nearby home, urinating.
Emerson kicked a policeman in the head as officers tried to push him into a divisional van.
The kick forced the officer's reading glasses into his head and Emerson had to be capsicum sprayed and Tasered.
He made threats and resisted arrest for 10 minutes and refused to leave the van back at the station.
Emerson again came to police attention on March 4 last year after banging on the door of a stranger's home in Wodonga and yelling.
The victim had been asleep and was concerned Emerson may have needed help and unlocked her security door.
He offered her $30 a week to stay at the home and pushed past the victim and laid down on a couch.
The victim, who didn't know Emerson in any way, called police and told arriving officers to remove him.
Police took his arms as he laid on the couch in a bid to handcuff him but Emerson pulled them away and thrashed around, kicking his legs.
Additional police attended and the four officers tried to put the 28-year-old into a divisional van.
He kicked an officer to his face and spat at the members before being capsicum sprayed.
He fought with police for about 13 minutes before being subdued in the van.
Back at the station, he spat on the officer he had kicked after refusing to sign his bail.
A search found six grams of marijuana in Emerson's sock.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on June 11 heard the Wodonga man had been using party drugs and alcohol at the time of his offending.
"Well it's not much of a party when you end up here," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
"Drugs are never going to be your friend, whether it's cannabis or any other drug."
Emerson was ordered to perform 100 hours of community work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.