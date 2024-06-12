The Border Mail
Man forced way into stranger's home, slept on her couch, fought police

By Court Reporter
June 12 2024 - 2:00pm
Joshua Emerson lashed out at multiple Wodonga police during his arrests, including for an incident in which he entered a stranger's home and fell asleep on her couch. Picture supplied
A man involved in bizarre incidents, including entering a stranger's home and laying down on her couch, has been told to get help for his drug and alcohol problems.

