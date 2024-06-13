Heidi leads by example to navigate all of the feels in singing fundraiser

Twenty years ago Emotional Intelligence (EQ) was a relatively new thing.
The term was first coined in 1964 but it only gained popularity in the 1995 bestselling book Emotional Intelligence by science journalist Daniel Goleman.
In 2004 Melrose Primary School in Wodonga was already introducing its own EQ program just as Charles Sturt University - Albury-Wodonga teaching graduate Heidi McKay was starting out in her career.
Ms McKay was drawn to the school for that very reason.
To this day the primary school still taught all students four hours a week based around the EQ pillars of self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.
Today as the school's assistant principal and Emotional Intelligence leader, Ms McKay said EQ training in schools was more important than ever before.
She said the global pandemic had impacted young people on myriad levels.
"More than ever kids are attached to screens so their social and emotional skills are on the decline," she said.
"It's more important than ever to practice Emotional Intelligence skills in a safe environment."
Ms McKay said parents and caregivers could help cultivate EQ in children by sharing their own emotional experiences and strategies to work things out.
"It's about modelling; talking aloud through our own emotional experiences," Ms McKay said.
"So kids can see you feel these emotions and work through them; it's linking emotions with a strategy.
"Research shows kids need a broad range of emotional vocabulary beyond happy, sad and angry. What's sitting behind their anger, maybe it's jealousy or other emotions?"
Having joined this year's On Key 4 Kids campaign to raise money and awareness for Riverina charity Country Hope, Ms McKay said she herself felt terrified about singing in front of a crowd.
Married with two sons, aged 12 and 13, Ms McKay said that beyond the odd night of karaoke she didn't have any singing experience and her vocal coach Dave Daly had his work cut out.
However, she said the vulnerability was more than worth it to help Country Hope support Border families of children with cancer and life-threatening illnesses.
"Having been in education for over 20 years, I have witnessed many families experience hardship and adversity," she said.
"I wholeheartedly believe that we should all do our little bit to help where we can, whenever we can.
"I want to be a role model for my boys and teach them that being able to give to others is a gift, and that having a purpose that is bigger than yourself, keeps you grounded."
As part of On Key 4 Kids 2024, 12 community contestants have been paired with mentors to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Aside from Ms McKay, other contestants included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Andrea Lever (Ray White Albury North real estate agent), Matthew Griffith (2AY), Caitlin Clarke (Border Show Business Academy co-founder), Anjay Zazulak (buyers agent and international circuit tennis player), Chantelle Hutchins (Stean Nicholls Real Estate), Johnny Rodriguez (concreter), Tom Last (Elders), Luke McClounan (Regent Cinemas Albury), Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family) and Emily Wilson (CSU - Albury-Wodonga student).
Ahead of the movie guests will hear from Ms McKay and Cassie Neville, a school psychologist and principal owner of Nurtured Insight Psychology.
With a combined experience of more than 30 years in education, they will share tools and resources to use with children, at home or in the classroom, to continue building their emotional intelligence.
Lucky door prizes and EQ goodie bags will be on offer.
Bookings: eventbrite.com.au/.../inside-out-2-movie
If you can't make it to the event, you can still support Ms McKay's On Key 4 Kids campaign: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fun.../heidi-mckay2024
For more information about the campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
