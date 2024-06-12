Gig Guide: Live shows, intimate gigs and all of the stage shows

Move: Workshops for dancers, The Cube Wodonga, 10am to 4pm
Move: Workshops for dancers, The Cube Wodonga, 10am to 4pm
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Lucey/James Oswald, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Girl Friday and The Sepia Tones, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Orchestra Odyssey: Cinematic and Gaming Music Magic for the Whole Family, The Cube Wodonga, 3pm
Good Sugar Band, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Empress + Aces, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
On The Cusp, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Disney's Newsies Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Ivan Aristeguieta - Too Easy, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Night Owls, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Disney's Newsies Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
Wildflowers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Rock Tones, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Lies N' Destruction: Guns N' Roses Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Alain Johannes and My Left Boot, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth, 7.30pm
Symphonie of the Bicycle, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Symphonie of the Bicycle, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 6.30pm
Australian Rock Collective presents Led Zeppelin, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Grand Kyiv Ballet, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Symphonie of the Bicycle, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Symphonie of the Bicycle, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Snow Road Troopers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
An Evening with Vika & Linda, Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, 8pm
Magic Men Take Over Albury, SS&A Albury, 8.30pm
The Australian Robbie Williams Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Glenn Starr Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Symphonie of the Bicycle, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 2pm and 7.30pm
Wil Andersen presents Wilegitimate, Albury Entertainment Centre, 6.30pm
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
FooVana: Nirvana and The Foo Fighters Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
SMAC, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Swinging Sundays: Rachel McNamara and Craig Quilliam with the Big Swing Sextet, SS&A Albury, 4pm
Grug, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 1pm
The Best of the Bee Gees: Greatest Hits Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Women of Wit Tour, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Shake, Rattle and Roll, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
YoPlay Trio, SS&A Albury, 9pm
13
The Umbilical Brothers, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Akmal - Red Flags, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Garage Girls, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Peter Williams: The Returns of the Medium, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Daniel Connell: Little Aussie Battler, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Heath Franklin's Chopper, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Oh What A Night!, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Australian Army Band - Kapooka, The Cube Wodonga, 1pm and 6pm
For listings email jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.