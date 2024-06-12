Woman banned from servo 'got into the face' of worker and issued her threat

A North Albury woman in court for intimidating a service station worker has been ticked off for calling a magistrate "darl'".
Taliah Cole had been warned to stop interrupting her lawyer as he made sentencing submissions in Albury Local Court.
"Sorry darl'," Cole said in response, appearing via a video link to jail.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin quickly admonished the 26-year-old.
"Please don't call me darl'," she said in a firm voice, "you can call me your honour."
It was Cole's mouth - as well as her actions - that got her into trouble with the law in the first place.
Police said Cole walked into the APCO service station on Mate Street, North Albury, on September 25, 2023, about 7.40am.
A staff member immediately recognised Cole, who had been banned from the store over a previous incident.
Police said Cole walked down the first aisle towards an automatic teller machine.
"Excuse me," the worker told Cole, "you're banned, you need to get out".
The women briefly argued, then Cole walked "aggressively" towards the victim "and knocked items off the shelf".
"The accused got right up into the victim's face and yelled 'look at your eyes, you dumb junkie'."
She then left, though everything she just did was captured on CCTV security footage.
Cole, of Curlew Crescent, pleaded guilty to stalking or intimidation and trespass.
Ms McLaughlin highlighted Cole's reaction to being told she had to obey the banning notice.
"When she's asked about that she's just acted in such an abhorrent way towards a person just doing their job," she said.
"I have no doubt ... that it was a terrifying experience for the victim of the matter."
Defence lawyer Hassan Ameen said his client "probably had acted so inappropriately" because she was upset at being confronted over the banning order.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Cole - who spent two nights in custody directly related to her offending - and fined her $1200, as well as placing her on a seven-month community corrections order.
She ordered that Cole be supervised, specifically related to counselling for anger management.
