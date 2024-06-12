Keen relives successful moments with Magpies following club milestone

Kellie Keen has managed to fit many memorable moments into 100 A-grade games with Wangaratta.
While the back-to-back premiership coach recently reached the milestone with the Magpies, it's just scratching the surface of what has been a long and successful netball career for the goal shooter.
Keen has racked up a total of 417 A-grade games with Goulburn Valley League club Benalla, plus an extra 41 games with Ovens and Murray League rival Wangaratta Rovers before joining the Magpies.
"I never thought I'd play another 100 games at another club," Keen reflected.
"It was low key, but at the same time I'm very grateful for the opportunity to have played another 100 A-grade games, especially with Wang Magpies, I was very humbled."
So, what's the secret to achieving over 500 combined games at A-grade standard?
"I'm not sure what the secret is, but obviously to play at that level for so long, not many people do it," she said.
"I think having no major injuries has helped the cause."
Leading Wangaratta to back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019 remains the highlight for the playing coach.
"That's why you play team sport, to win premierships and play in premierships, and I've been lucky to have played in a few," she said.
"It was very exciting to be a part of the first two premierships of the club, and obviously as A-grade coach as well as playing at that level.
"I didn't know the girls in 2017 when I went there, and to be part of that core group and still be part of that core group now, it's just been a fantastic opportunity for my coaching.
"Also going back as a player, it's been very nice the last couple of years."
Keen returned to coach her home club Benalla for the 2022 season, before rejoining the Magpies in 2023 in a playing capacity, where she continues to build an attacking partnership with Amanda Umanski and Georgia Clark.
"It's been very nice to have three goalers this year, and obviously last year as well when Amanda came back we had three and four goalers," she said.
"It's very rewarding to play with such talented players."
Wangaratta remains at the top of the table on percentage, having recently conceded its first loss of the season to second placed Raiders.
